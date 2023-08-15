BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man charged at Strabane court over alleged imitation gun incident

Tyrone Rose to swop rugby boots for Tralee evening gown

A 25-YEAR-OLD schoolteacher from Garvaghey will swap her rugby boots for an evening gown this weekend as she represents Tyrone in the grand finale of the ‘Rose of Tralee’ International

Man charged at Strabane court over alleged imitation gun incident

A 32-YEAR-OLD man appeared at Strabane court today accused of pointing an imitation firearm at people. Ionut Popa, of Villa Terrace, Ederney, Co Fermanagh, is charged with possession of an

Man’s driving led to four-car collision near Omagh, court told

Arrest warrant issued for man living in Castlederg

Strabane’s unusual visitor finally captured on camera

Cancer charity to benefit from Newtownstewart golf competition

Double delight for Trillick and Carmen Ladies

LADIES ALL COUNTY LEAGUES ROUND-UP Division One THERE was double delight for unbeaten table-toppers Trillick as they came away with two wins on the bounce last weekend.Firstly they claimed a

Cancer charity to benefit from Newtownstewart golf competition

NEWTOWNSTEWART Golf Club will host its annual Golf Classic next week in aid of a very special cause. The event, taking place on Friday, August 22, will feature goodie bags,

Tyrone Masters book All-Ireland semi-final spot

Who will challenge for the Fermanagh and Western honours?

Omagh Reserves edge out Killyclogher to take Championship title

McDonagh and Alin continue winning ways

