100-year-old history of the Glen retold with songs and stories

IT was rather ironic that instead of winding the clock forward at the weekend, the Drumquin Historical Society turned time back 100 years as part of a special event that centred around stories of the Glen by the late poet and author Paddy Harpur.

Titled ‘A Night in the Glen 100 Years Ago’, the event which took place on Saturday night at Drumquin Youth Centre, featured songs poems and stories from 1925 with music provided by the Glen Ceili Band specially-created for the event.

Furthermore, on display were 50 photos of deserted homes in the Glen recalling for many present their ancestral roots.

The band was led by Liam McLaughlin, whose grandmother was one of the ‘Mor’ Mc Cannys from the Glen and included a current resident of the Glen, Thomas Gallogy. Liam’s brother Brian amused the audience with his rendition of Gormans stubborn horse.

Crowds also heard about the Groom McCanny’s exceptional horse. Apparently the late Master Browne believed if there was reincarnation, he would be happy to return as the delightul animal!

Many of the artists who performed on the night are current Glen Road residents or have family connections to the area.

Tyrone GAA Scor ballad singing champion Cathal Lynch sang songs sung by the Glens people a century ago. The late poet Mickey Mhic Mc Canny’s 1921 poem was recited by Gerada Mc Cann as well as a recital of ‘To Daffodills’ by Ronnie Barton, bringing back memories of Loughmulharn School.

Cathal Monaghan sang ‘Siuil a ruin’ – a song that has its chorus in the Irish language which MC Brendan Harpur confirmed was sung by Paddy Ferry of Carrick in 1925.

Phyllis Fitzsimmons’ story on matchmaking, the sweet voices of Amelia and Stepanie Quinn and James Monaghan’s ‘’Divil on Dooish Mountain’ demonstrated an example of the talent performing on the night. Further old songs from Geraldine Coleman (née Harpur), Shauna Kearney, Bridgit Corry and Catherine Mc Laughlin (née Nugent) sang Dancing in Glenrone. Catherine is descendant of the composer Felix Kearney.

Paddy Montague’s poignant self-composed poem ‘The Emigrants Return’ reminded everyone how the Glen suffered from the scourge of emigration. Brian Cassidy finished of the night sinigng what must be sung at all Drumquin events: ‘The Hills above Drumquin’.

Mervyn Moore from Kesh who worked with the Department of Agriculture in the Glen from 1972 to 1988 really enjoyed the night, as well as Pat O’Loughlin from Castlederg who loved the historical stories.

Carmel and Katie McVeigh from Curragh Glebe in the Glen described it as ‘an amazing night’ and more than 140 comments collected by the hosts Drumquin Historical Society showcased that practically every family connected with the Glen were represented and took great pride in their native place.

As one person said: “Tonight we have just shaken the tree, there’s more to come. We need to hear the stories from other families in the Glen.”

‘Judging by the conversations afterwards there are lots more stories to be collected’ was the view of Mary McCartan, a granddaughter of the poet and author Paddy Harpur.

The chairperson of Drumquin Historical Society, Seamus Gormley was delighted with the response to the event and thanked all who attended and contributed.

Seamus told the ‘Herald that a DVD of the event will be made available in the near future when more artists connected with the Glen will perform more old songs and stories.

So for those who treasure the history of the past there will be more nights like this in Drumquin.