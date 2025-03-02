A hole lot of history all around at Omagh Golf Club

Golf began to take root in Ireland in the late 19th century, having first been played in Scotland as early as the 15th century.

Though the first Irish golf club was established in Kildare in the 1850s, Omagh emerged as one of the first ten clubs across the island within a few decades.

Historical records indicate that Omagh’s first club was formed in 1891, likely located at Lisanelly Barracks or near Rash on the banks of the River Strule. The club had a modest membership of just 20 keen golfers.

Golf’s official presence in the town was solidified when an inaugural meeting was held at Omagh Courthouse in September 1909.

Approved by the Urban District Council, the club was initially named ‘Tyrone Golf Club.’ By February 24, 1910, the club reformed under a new nine-hole course, designed by renowned Scottish course architect GL Baillie, who was responsible for many of Ireland’s finest grassland courses.

As the club grew in popularity, a decision was made to relocate to its current site on the Dublin Road.

In 1930, the club leased land from its first president, Captain Daniel Auchinleck, and its committee enlisted Baillie once again to assess and lay out the new course.

While there were discussions about moving the course to Killyclogher, the club remained firmly rooted on the Dublin Road

The club continued through the war years, though there was a notable absence of a president in 1942.

However, in the post-war years, modernisation efforts began to take shape.

By 1950, the club recorded in its minutes the purchase of its first mechanical caddy, which members could use for £1 per session. In 1959, the club introduced a unique accolade to Irish golf, commissioning a 155-ounce trophy to commemorate former captain Billy Torney – believed to be the largest cup of its kind in Ireland.

Over the years, the course has played host to some of golf’s biggest names.

In the 1980s, Christy O’Connor Jr and multiple-major winner Nick Faldo visited Omagh.

This era also saw significant development, with the club expanding from nine holes to a full 18-hole course in 1983. The original tin clubhouse structures were replaced with modern facilities, including a fully equipped clubhouse and bar.

In more recent times, the club has fostered a vibrant youth section, with notable graduates including Canadian PGA professional Gareth Raflewski and Jamega Tour golfer Nial Kearns

Nial, who turned professional upon reaching a +1 handicap after considerable success as an amateur, describes his humble home course in Omagh as ‘a brilliant test’.

“Having played all around the world and now playing some of England’s best courses on the Jamega Tour, I still love getting back to Omagh,” he said.

“It’s a thinking course; and one that requires you to use all of the shots in your bag – it’s a brilliant test. It was a great patch to learn my trade on and nowhere else in this side of the country would you get greens which are in as good a condition.

“People always refer to the quality of greens when they play a course for the first time; and they won’t be disappointed when they come to Omagh.”

Today, with a strong membership of over 600, Omagh Golf Club continues to drive forward!