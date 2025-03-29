A special trip down memory lane in Drumquin this evening

AS we prepare to wind our clocks forward tonight, the Drumquin Historical Society are opting for quite the opposite as they prepare to turn back time for one night only.

The event, titled ‘A Night in the Glen 100 Years Ago’ will take place at Drumquin Youth Centre and will feautre songs, stories and poems that echoed through the Glen 100 years ago.

What’s more, those in attendance can expect performances from local talent as Catherine McLaughlin, Cathal Lynch, Stephanie Quinn and Donna Taggart – to name a few.

Many of the artists performing on the night are current Glen Road residents or have family connections to the area.

Hosted by Brendan Harpur, the night is designed around an audio recording made in 1994 by his father, a former resident of the Glen, the late author and poet Paddy Harpur.

Paddy recorded the songs and stories of the Glen residents as they were in 1925.

His verbal commentary will be complemented by photographs of all the old residences, courtesy of the well-known Drumquin poet and author Paddy Montague.

“I have a keen interest in townlands and old ruins,” said Mr Montague.

“I started documenting many of them during the Covid-19 pandemic when there wasn’t much else to do, but there was a few houses up the Glen area that I wasn’t sure about, and Brendan was a great help when it came to that.

“When it comes to old houses like this, I think it’s important to remember that people once lived there and had a story that deserves to be told and remembered.”

‘Remnants’

The remnants of over 70 old houses still lie derelict along the roadside where residents such as Hugh Maguire and the Byrne family once lived. With an abundance of stories to be told, Brendan Harpur recalled how the project came to life and spoke of his family’s link to the area.

“This all started with Paddy, really, who was doing a project on all the old houses throughout the parish,” said Mr Harpur. “Knowing I came from the Glen, he approached me and we went up for a look around the area one afternoon.”

Mr Harpur then recalled how, in 1994, his father documented descriptions and songs relating to the area’s houses, stories and people.

“I decided to send what I had to Seamus Gormley who is the chair of the Drumquin Historical Society, and when he got back to me we then discussed the idea of setting up a night that would allow us to link up my fathers songs and stories with Paddy’s photographs.

“The way we have planned it is, we essentially take a virtual tour up the Glen Road, focussing on some specific houses and the songs, stories and memories that go along with them.

“These were songs that were sung on the Glen over 100 years ago, so it gives a bit of a flavour of what life was like back in those days.”

Mr Harpur further recalled how it was due to tragic circumstances that his father originally ended up living in the Glen Road area which would ultimately inspire a lifetime of poetry and song.

“I recall my father saying that the first song he ever sang was to his foster parents,” said Mr Harpur.

“He was born in Unshinniagh, but his mother sadly died when he was four, so the youngest three siblings had to be fostered.

“One of them went to the grandparents and the other two went up the Glen, so my father grew up there from the age of five. As he got older, he had to retire from work at the age of 48 as he gradually started to go blind. Many people remember him in the area for his poetry and stories, as well as his beloved guide dogs.

“One thing about him, however, is that despite retiring early and losing his sight, he was still always singing songs and composing throughout the rest of his life.”

‘A Night in the Glen 100 Years Ago’ will take place this evening, Saturday, March 29, at the Community Youth Centre in Drumquin at 7.15pm.

Those attending are invited to enjoy a tea and refreshments before embarking on a journey guided by the voice of Paddy Harpur as the community of Drumquin relive life on the Glen Road in the early 20th century.