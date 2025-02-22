Creggan woman features in new book about Irish nurses in the NHS

A CREGGAN nurse who left for England in 1960s has featured in an Irish NHS historical book.

In 1966, having just turned 18, Bernie Naughton (née Begley) set sail for England with just £5, a few shillings and a leather briefcase.

After a service of 50 years in the NHS, she recalls the perception of Irish nurses in the country and her experiences following the Birmingham bombings in 1974.

“We were Irish ambassadors,” explained Bernie, “There were many of us who travelled to this scary new world at a young age.”

The book, which launched last week at the Irish Embassy in London, explored the history of Irish nurses in the NHS during the 60s and 70’s.

Bernie, the only nurse in the North to feature in the book, said that her contributions began after a request for photos was issued in the local paper.

“I had sent in two or three images and then I was contacted by Grainne McPolin and Louise Ryan for an interview,” she said.

“There are several parts of the book I contributed to, including the photo on the front page, which is me.

“Something I talked about was the public perception of the Irish at the time, especially after the Birmingham bombings in the ‘70s.

“I was working as a community nurse and there was a lot of anti-Irish sentiment, with some unfavourable remarks towards nurses who were just doing their job.

“To them, we were all damned by association, we were all seen as terrorists.”

Whilst Bernie’s roots have now been planted in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, she frequently returns to see her five home-bird siblings in Creggan.

“I’ve never forgotten my roots,” she said, “I return every spring-time, sometimes twice a year, to see my siblings back home.

“I was the only one that escaped, while the rest all stayed home.”

‘Irish Nurses in the NHS: An Oral History’ is now available to buy online.