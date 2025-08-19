BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Free tours being organised around historic Omagh church

  • 19 August 2025
Free tours being organised around historic Omagh church
Sacred Heart Church in Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 August 2025
Less than a minute

SPECIAL tours are being organised next month to tell the history of one of Omagh’s best known buildings.

The Sacred Heart Church in Omagh was constructed between 1892 and 1899.

It is the only Grade A listed building in the centre of Omagh.

Advertisement

This is a special year for everyone associated with the church as they celebrate the 125th anniversary of its opening.

As part of the celebrations, a serious of free tours will take place around the building on September 13 and 14 as part of the European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) initiative.

Place for any of the tours can be booked here.

Related posts:

Work begins to repair historic bank building in Omagh New project aims to explore history of the Omagh region Work underway to fix water supply problems in Omagh area

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn