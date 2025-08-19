Free tours being organised around historic Omagh church

SPECIAL tours are being organised next month to tell the history of one of Omagh’s best known buildings.

The Sacred Heart Church in Omagh was constructed between 1892 and 1899.

It is the only Grade A listed building in the centre of Omagh.

Advertisement

This is a special year for everyone associated with the church as they celebrate the 125th anniversary of its opening.

As part of the celebrations, a serious of free tours will take place around the building on September 13 and 14 as part of the European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) initiative.

Place for any of the tours can be booked here.