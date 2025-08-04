New exhibition explores history of our local peatlands

A NEW exhibition which traces the historical and contemporary landscape of the peatlands in-and-around the Sperrins has gone on permanent display at An Creagán.

‘Bog Story’ by Chad Alexander delves into the cultural and environmental significance of bogs, examining the personal, economical and mythical relationships between people and the land.

Tracing the historical and contemporary landscape of peatlands in and around The Sperrins, a designated area of outstanding natural beauty, this body of work highlights the complexities between destructive effects of industrial practices, such as drainage, extraction, afforestation, and unregulated burning that can harm these fragile ecosystems, contributing to a warming climate.

At the same time, the work highlights the potential for restoration at Haughey’s Bog under the stewardship of Ulster Wildlife and An Creagán community centre.

More than 80 per-cent of the North’s peatlands are either damaged or in poor condition, transforming them from vital carbon sinks into carbon emitters, while also threatening diverse habitats of wildlife, including endangered species.

Local peatlands face further issues from mineral extraction companies, who seek gold and other precious minerals with irreversible damage.

The project also sheds light on the vital efforts undertaken by organisations, activists, farmers and local communities to restore and conserve peatlands, offering hope for the future of these vital ecosystems.

‘Bog Story’ is part of the 2025 Belfast Photo Festival, which features the works of five diverse photographers who have collaborated with conservation groups and local communities across the North to visualise the fragility and beauty of our natural heritage, with focus on Lough Neagh, peatland, marine areas, the wider Belfast Hills, and temperate rainforests.

Toby Smith, director of development at Belfast Photo Festival, said the photographers’ works provide an ‘enormous opportunity for lasting societal impacts’.

“These five amazing photographers have explored the most important stories across Northern Ireland to address a crucial gap in both awareness and understanding. Co-designed, edited and produced with our expert partners this is a rare and urgent collaboration between the arts, conservation and science with an enormous opportunity for lasting societal impacts.”