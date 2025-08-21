New plan to convert historic Omagh building into museum

A COMMITTEE has been set up with aims to retain the former St Lucia Barracks in Omagh as a museum.

A meeting has been held in the Omagh Community Hub in the Orange Hall to discuss the future of the former army base, which was vacated in 2007.

Residents and community representatives gathered to share ideas on how the historic site could be brought back into use.

Advertisement

Suggestions included transforming the barracks into a military museum, creating a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to celebrate Northern Ireland’s inventors and achievers and establishing a County Tyrone Museum.

Other proposals put forward were to use the site as a veteran’s centre, with existing houses converted into accommodation for former service personnel, alongside potential tourism, education, and research facilities.

Committee member Stevan Patterson said there was also deep concern over the site’s current condition, particularly following recent arson attacks.

“People are worried about security and the environmental impact of the fires, with fears they could be poisoning the town as well as damaging a hugely important landmark,” he said.

Following the meeting, Mr Patterson, Matthew Bell, James Herron, Robert Sproule and Tony Watson were elected as representatives of the newly-formed St Lucia Committee. Their aim is to lobby for action on the site and ensure it is not left to deteriorate further.

West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson Mr Bell acknowledged the long-running efforts of former MLA Ross Hussey, who has campaigned for years on the issue.

“Omagh is full of beautiful old buildings that are unfortunately being left to rot, and with them our heritage rots too,” Mr Bell said.

Advertisement

“The jewel in the crown is St Lucia Barracks. Its preservation must be a priority, and I believe Fermanagh and Omagh District Council should develop a comprehensive heritage plan to protect and revitalise sites like this before they are lost.”