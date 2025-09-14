Omagh’s Labour Hall was at the heart of the local community

Labour in Omagh once meant more than meetings and rallies – it also meant music, dancing, boxing and a packed social calendar at the heart of the town.

The early 20th century was a period of huge change, both politically and culturally. Across Ireland, workers were fighting for rights and reform, while fresh musical styles were sweeping through the dancehalls. In Omagh, these two forces came together in the Labour Hall.

Built in 1928 on Kevlin Road, just below John Street, the hall replaced an earlier building on Abbey Street.

It was a feat of local craftsmanship – built by tradesmen, for tradesmen – and quickly became the centre of union activity, debate and recreation.

Trade unions were still relatively new to many workers in transport, printing and public services, but the hall brought them together.

Weekly meetings were held on issues such as employment rights, tenancy, the Omagh railway and local infrastructure.

Most members were men, as women had little access to trades at the time, and the protections we take for granted today had to be fought for.

But politics was only part of its story. The rest of the week the Labour Hall was alive with entertainment.

A youth boxing club was set up in the 1930s.

One of its stars was John McGale, a college boxing champion in his day, and later a noted lawyer and clerk of Omagh Urban District Council.

Irish dancing and language classes were also held, despite Stormont’s hostility to Gaelic culture.

From the 1950s, St Eugene’s Band rehearsed there, while the hall also hosted pantomimes, musical shows, tombola and bingo.

Local bands including the Polka Dots, The Ravens and the Plattermen played there, many going on to become part of the famous showband era.

On quieter nights, rehearsals were sometimes disrupted by local youths, who pelted the roof with stones from Gallows Hill.

The Labour Hall closed in the mid-1970s and lay vacant for years before being converted into a bar.

Nearly 50 years later, it lives on in the memories of residents, performers, workers and audiences who experienced its unique mix of politics and entertainment.