Repair costs to Strabane parochial house estimated at £1m

THE future of Strabane Parish’s 130-year-old parochial house is now in doubt, with restoration costs understood to be close to £1 million.

The landmark residence, built alongside the Church of the Immaculate Conception and home to generations of priests, has fallen into such disrepair that clergy have already relocated to Ballymagorry.

On Monday evening, a large crowd gathered for a public meeting in St Pat’s Hall to discuss what should happen next. Parish Priest Fr Michael McCaughey said the meeting marked an important step in deciding the building’s fate.

“This house/home has served the Parish of Camus for over a century and indeed it holds many dear memories in various circumstances for so many parishioners and indeed priests,” Fr McCaughey said.

“However, it is now important to discuss as a parish community, the expectations of people in regard to the maintenance and actual future of the house and the Parish of Camus, the diocese and surrounding areas.

“We need to consider and to explore the best use of this property for the benefit of us as a parish community. We pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit at this time and the intercession of St John Vianney, St Catherine and St Bernadette.”

Acknowledging the scale of the challenge, Fr McCaughey admitted this would ‘not be an easy task’ but urged the parish to make the decision together.

Local voices also emphasised the importance of preserving the historic building.

Fountain Street community worker Aodhan Harkin said he hopes the parochial house would not follow the fate of other historical buildings in Strabane, such as the Convent Grammar and gatehouse at the former Strabane Grammar site.

“The parochial house is part of Strabane’s heritage and should be retained,” he said. “It belongs to the community and nobody would want to see it disappear.”

Mr Harkin also noted that aside from its historical use as a parochial house, it offers much potential in a different guise.

“I don’t know in what form it should be retained,” he continued. “Maybe an addiction centre, a place to cater for those with disabilities, a place for the promotion of religion or something else. Given the sheer size of the house, it would be a fantastic asset to Strabane in whatever guise it takes going forward. Praise must go to Fr McCaughey for his efforts in ensuring this beautiful building is retained and he must be supported.

“Strabane is slowly losing its heritage and, in the name of the greater good, it shouldn’t lose the parochial house.”