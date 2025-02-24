Roy Orbison to Liam Neeson: the amazing history of The Patrician

From Roy Orbison to Mid Ulster Drama Festival, The Patrician has provided a rich cultural legacy in Carrickmore

In the heart of Carrickmore stands a building that began as a place of faith and evolved into a vibrant cultural and artistic hub.

The Patrician Hall, located on Main Street, has been a cornerstone of the community for 63 years.

The hall’s foundations were laid in July 1961 by the late Fr James Donnelly CC, during the Patrician Year – a celebration marking 1,500 years of devotion to St Patrick in Ireland.

It was built in just eight months, largely by volunteers from Carrickmore, whose dedication turned a vision into reality.

On February 25, 1962, it was officially opened by the late Fr Patrick Hughes PP with a variety concert to mark the occasion.

The spacious community centre was fully-equipped with a large stage, dressing rooms, cloakrooms, tea room, balcony and a sprung maple floor for dancing.

The building quickly became the cultural heartbeat of the district.

Only two years after its opening, the hall became home to the Mid-Ulster Drama Festival. Over the years, its stage has welcomed some of Ireland’s most renowned figures in music, theatre, and poetry, including Liam Neeson, Stephen Rea, Seamus Heaney, and Brian Friel.

Liam Neeson, reflecting on his early experiences in Carrickmore during a 1996 TIME Magazine interview, recalled: “I remember playing the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore, County Tyrone, both as an amateur and as a professional with Field Day.

“It was a big place, and the first time I went, I was surprised that at 8pm the hall was almost empty.

“But then I learned that the play would start at 9pm – that was so the cows could be milked, and the farmers would have a chance to get washed up before coming to the play.”

He added: “Professionally, I did Brian Friel’s Translations there with Stephen Rea, a Field Day production. In my amateur days, I performed in Sweet Bird of Youth and Philadelphia, Here I Come!”

During the showband and popular music boom of the 1960s, the Patrician Hall became a key venue on the circuit. Music legends such as Roy Orbison, Val Doonican, The Wolfe Tones, The Dubliners, The Clancy Brothers, and Eurovision winner Sandie Shaw performed to packed crowds, making for memorable nights.

To cope with the growing popularity of these events, an extension was added in May 1965 to provide a larger dance floor, additional stage space, and expanded cloakroom facilities.

The hall’s appeal extended well beyond the showband years.

In November 1981, another Eurovision winner, Johnny Logan, took to the stage.

As the new Millennium approached, efforts began to rejuvenate the hall for future generations. In 2001, a voluntary task force was formed to modernise the facility, and by 2003, the Mid-Ulster Community and Arts Trust (MUCAT) was established to oversee its redevelopment.

After a series of meetings between MUCAT, the Parish Council and the Archdiocese, the Patrician Hall was transferred from parish ownership to MUCAT on a leased basis for redevelopment and management for a period of 30 years minimum.

A major fundraising campaign was launched, bolstered by public sector funding and generous community contributions.

Construction began in 2004 and work was completed the following year, with a grand opening ceremony by Ireland’s President Mary McAleese.

Afterwards, The Patrician Hall continued to attract major artists and The Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan performed at the venue in 2011.

Today, the hall remains true to its original purpose – bringing the community together for various events and classes, as well as providing a stage for local talent.