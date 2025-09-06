Series of events next week will celebrate Tyrone’s rich history

CELEBRATING the rich and diverse history of Tyrone is the aim of a vibrant upcoming programme to mark ‘Heritage Week 2025’.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, heritage week will run from Monday, September 8, to Friday, September 14 and reflects the council’s commitment to showcasing the district’s natural, built, and cultural heritage.

The programme includes a mix of free and ticketed events, with activities taking place across towns and villages throughout the district, such as guided walks, exhibitions, music, storytelling and cultural performances.

Advertisement

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said that Heritage Week is ‘a celebration of the people, places, and stories that shape our district’.

“It’s a chance to reflect on what makes Fermanagh and Omagh unique, and to share that richness with others,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank the many community groups, heritage organisations, and volunteers whose enthusiasm and hard work have helped create such a diverse and engaging programme. Their contributions are at the heart of this initiative.”

ACTIVITIES

On Monday, September 8 at 12.30pm, join the Peatlands Engagement Officer for a guided walk and talk through the stunning landscapes of Gortin Glens Forest Park, focusing on the unique natural heritage of the peatlands. Perfect for nature enthusiasts, heritage lovers, and anyone curious about the landscapes that shape our environment.

On Tuesday, at The Patrician Hall, Carrickmore from 1pm to 2pm, join members of Termonmaguirc Historical Society for a special viewing of selected pieces from the Altanagh Collection, on loan from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The group has spent time researching these fascinating artefacts and the townland from which they were excavated and will be on hand to answer your questions and share fascinating insights.

Take a closer look at the distinctive architecture and history of Omagh at the Omagh Cultural Hub (5 Sedan Avenue, BT97 7AQ) on Wednesday, September 10 from 1pm to 2pm. Members of the Hub will be on hand to highlight its unique built heritage, share its story, and point out features that make it a special part of the town’s landscape. This is a rare opportunity to appreciate the building up close and learn more about its place in Omagh’s heritage.

Advertisement

Join Dr Siobhán Doyle, Curator at the National Museum of Ireland and author of ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ at the Strule Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 10 at 7pm for a unique and engaging talk exploring how the stories of the GAA are told through fascinating objects. Event costs £3.50 per person.

From medals passed down through generations to well-worn jerseys and childhood Cúl Camps backpacks, these seemingly ordinary items hold powerful memories and remarkable stories.

At the Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, September 11 between 12pm and 2pm, step back in time and explore Omagh’s rich railway heritage with local collector Tony McGartland.

This special pop-up display will feature a selection from Tony’s fascinating collection, including original Omagh railway tickets, timetables, and rare photographs.

On Friday, September 12 at 6.30pm, join Declan Forde in Omagh for a captivating guided tour highlighting the significant sites of Omagh’s showband history.

The tour commences in the Strule Arts Centre with a wonderful nostalgic exhibition which takes a trip down memory lane to the 1960s, telling the stories of the local showbands. You will then have the opportunity to take a walk through Omagh town and discover more about significant sites. Please pre-book to avoid disappointment.

US Army at the Glens

On Saturday, September 13 from 11am to 1pm, join Friends of the Glens volunteers for a fascinating walk and talk exploring the history of the US Army’s time at Gortin Glen Forest Park. Led by knowledgeable Friends of the Glens volunteers, this guided walk will uncover the remnants of built heritage left behind and the stories connected to this unique period in the park’s past.

A perfect morning for history enthusiasts, nature lovers, and anyone curious about the layered heritage of the area.

CCÉ Craobh Termainn Mhic Oirc is delighted to invite you along to An Creagán on Saturday, September 13 from 11am to 1pm for a fascinating journey into the history and magic of the harp. Hear tales of the story of the ‘Lost Harp of Termon’, hidden in a wall centuries ago, and uncover its connections to Irish mythology, ancient traditions, and local heritage.

Experience beautiful live performances from talented harpists amd enjoy enchanting melodies while learning about the role of the harp in Irish culture and folklore.

This interactive workshop also gives you the chance to try the harp yourself and even learn a simple tune!

Walking tours

On Sunday, September 14, join Dr Johnny Hamill on a walking tour of the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital complex, uncovering its unique heritage and story within Omagh.

This fascinating tour offers a rare opportunity to learn about the history of the site. Please note: Participants are encouraged to car share where possible to minimise disruption as the hospital remains an operational site. Book ahead via Strule Arts Centre.

On Sunday, September 14 at 2.30pm, join members of Omagh Heritage Forum at the Strule Arts Centre footbridge for an engaging opportunity to explore the bountiful history of Omagh and the many influences that have shaped the town into what it is today.

Open to all, this event will deepen your knowledge of Omagh’s past, from its early development to its role in the wider region, while fostering a stronger connection to the life and community of the town. re.

Whether you are a lifelong resident or new to the area, this is a chance to see Omagh from a fresh perspective and to share in its stories. Book your place in advance via Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.