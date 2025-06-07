Special celebrations to mark link between saint and Tyrone parish

A SERIES of events will be held later this month to celebrate the special connection between the Creggan area of Termonmaguirc Parish and St Oliver Plunkett, marking the 50th anniversary of his canonisation in Rome in 1975.

Archbishop Eamon Martin will celebrate Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church in Creggan on Saturday, June 14, at 6.30pm.

This follows a Jubilee Camino from St Colmcille’s Church in Carrickmore, three miles away, starting at 4pm. Both events are organised by the Parish Pastoral Council. Young people from the parish have also contributed by completing a project on St Oliver Plunkett.

Advertisement

“We are celebrating 400 years since the birth of St OliverPlunkett and 50 years since his canonisation, and we’re invited to deepen our faith through pilgrimage, prayer and community gatherings,” said Roseanne Cumiskey, a member of the Creggan Sacristan group and one of the organisers.

“This Jubilee of Hope, called by Pope Francis for 2025, inspires us to reflect on St Oliver Plunkett’s life and find inspiration in his faith and witness.

“Going on a pilgrimage gives us a chance to step away from the chaos of our schedules and enter a more contemplative state.

“There’s a camaraderie along the route, a sharing of stories, and of aches and pains.”

The people of Creggan are proud of their connection to St Oliver Plunkett and their church, which opened in 1940 and was re-dedicated in 1986 by Cardinal Tomas O Fiach. A chalice dating back to 1796 will be used by Archbishop Eamon Martin at the special Mass on Saturday, June 14. The chalice was entrusted to the people of Creggan by Fr O’Quinn.

“In the years ahead, we hope the church here will serve as a reminder of a great tradition going back to St Colmcille and St Patrick,” added Roseanne.