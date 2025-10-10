Special talk about Great Famine in Donaghmore next week

DONAGHMORE Historical Society will begin its 2025/26 programme with a powerful and thought-provoking talk on Quaker Relief during the Great Famine, delivered by historian Rob Goodbody.

The talk takes place next Monday, October 13, at 8pm in Donaghmore Heritage Centre.

In the darkest years of the 1840s, Ireland was devastated by hunger, loss, and despair. Yet, amid the suffering, the Quakers stepped forward with quiet determination.

Their relief efforts included seed for crops, clothing for children, funds for soup kitchens, and practical support that helped families endure and rebuild.

Mr Goodbody, a respected building historian and member of the Historical Committee of the Society of Friends in Ireland, has written and lectured extensively on the Quaker relief work carried out during the Famine.

His talk will highlight both the local impact here in Tyrone and the wider national and international dimension from American food ships to the extraordinary donation from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

This opening event is also an opportunity to renew membership of the Society for the year (£20), or simply pay admission on the door (£5). Everyone is welcome, and as always, there will be tea and biscuits afterwards with time for a chat.

For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link is available through Eventbrite.

A spokesperson added, “Donaghmore Historical Society looks forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to what promises to be a moving and memorable evening.”