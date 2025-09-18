Special talk about Tyrone heritage being held in Omagh tomorrow

A LOCAL history group are hosting a literary event to celebrate local heritage.

Hosted by the Omagh Heritage Forum, the free event, sponsored by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, will take place in The Sandwich Co, Market Street tomorrow (Friday).

Chair of the group, Vincent Brogan said, “(We) are proud to present a celebration of the literary heritage of the area, including pieces which were composed by Alice Milligan, Ben Kiely, Stephen McKenna, WF Marshall, as well as local songs and vernacular poetry.

“Speakers will include William Anderson, Peter McLaughlin, Mary Cahill alongside music by Gallows Hill band, Tumbleweed.

“MC for the night will be Declan Forde and the Down Right Trad Group will be making a special appearance.”

Mr Brogan added, “The event will take place on Culture Night, Friday September 19 from 7pm in The Sandwich Co, leading into the foyer of the Community House on Drumragh Avenue.”

