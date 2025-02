A FASCINATING Tyrone house which was the birthplace of many great military leaders was the theme of a recent talk by heritage historians at the Strule Arts Centre.

‘The House on the Hill’ explored the captivating history of the Crevenagh House, located on the fringe of Omagh, and its previously residing family, the Auchinlecks.

Presented by Vincent Brogan from Omagh Heritage Forum, the event delved into the history of the family and estate from Major Henry Auchinleck’s leadership after his retirement to the contributions of his descendants during both World Wars.

The talk explored themes of architecture, family legacy, and the broader historical context in which the Auchinlecks lived; providing attendees with an enriching experience that brought local history to life.

Vincent Brogan of Omagh Heritage Forum said that the event was a ‘great success’.

“The depth of interest in the lecture and the lively discussion which followed demonstrates that local people with a have an ongoing connection to our heritage,” he described.

“We even had a brother and sister coming from Enniskillen and Coleraine as their family had once lived in the house nearly 50 years ago.”

Speaking about the event, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry, said the talk was an ‘excellent example’ of highlighting historical importance locally.

“The Council is committed to bringing people together to celebrate and reflect on our rich heritage and shared experiences,” said Cllr McClaughry.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council values and enhances access to the rich and diverse heritage of our district, and this talk is an excellent example of how we achieve this.

“By offering information on topics with significant local historical importance, we foster community connections and preserve our local heritage through inclusive and engaging programmes,” he added.