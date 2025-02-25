This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Talk this week to focus on the history of Urney townland

  • 25 February 2025
Talk this week to focus on the history of Urney townland
The Presbyterian church in Urney. Photo: Kenneth Allen
25 February 2025
STRABANE Historical Society will this week host a talk about the parish of Urney, as told by one of the areas most revered historians, Criostoir Mac An Ultaigh.

Urney, or to give the parish its irish derivation Urnai, meaning place or prayer or an oratorium, was first brought to the mind of Criostoir as he set out to write a history of GAA in the area.

On researching however, Croistoir discovered a richer narrative detailing the diverse culture of the area and how local affairs were reflected on a wider scale throughout the country.

This research led to his 1994 publication, ‘Urney: Portrait of an Irish Parish’ which recorded for posterity the story of Urney, Clady and the surrounding area thanks to an extensive list of contributors and leading citizens telling their stories.

Croistoir has thus been persuaded to share his research and will give an illustrated talk at the next meeting of Strabane Historical Society in the Brass Band Halls this Thursday, February 27, at 7.30pm, when he will highlight the contribution of Urney folk to the wider area of Strabane and district.

