The high society of Tyrone manors and estates…

THE lush green lands of Ireland and Britain retain historic monuments that reflect the class and architecture of an almost forgotten high society. Large manors and estates, many of which have since become tourist attractions, stand as symbols of both national heritage and social class.

In times past, particularly during the plantation era, many noblemen arrived in Ulster and further south to claim lands granted to them by the Crown. On these lands, grand homes were erected in scenic locations, such as the shores of the Fermanagh lakes or the green hills of rural Tyrone.

These vast estates stretched across acres of countryside, maintained by those in service to the landlord. Ornamental gardens and small farms flourished, growing both decorative flowers and edible vegetation.

Advertisement

During the famine era, these estates often became crucial distribution points for food, offering some measure of relief to the surrounding communities.

A hallmark of these stately manors is their architectural design. Most were rectangular in structure, with flanking bays and tall columns at the centre of the façade, sometimes supporting balconies, but often serving as purely decorative symbols of wealth and status.

This sophisticated architectural style wasn’t limited to private homes. Many public buildings in towns across the region share similar intricate design features. Omagh Courthouse is a prime example, with its tall columns rising above the steps of justice. Just down the street, banks built during the same era display the same grandeur and attention to stonework.

Regardless of their purpose – whether judicial, financial, or residential – these buildings must be preserved for future generations. They are awe-inspiring feats of design and craftsmanship, monuments to a time and style nearly lost to history.