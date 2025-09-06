Vital funding for restoration of Castlederg church

ST Patrick’s Church is Castlederg is to receive £25,000 to advance vital renovation works.

Granted through the National Churches Trust, the monies are part of a wider £1million pay out by the charity to keep local places of worship open and in use.

Having long suffered from neglect, St Patrick’s is now on the cusp of having a viable future.

Castlederg priest, Fr Paul Fraser, commented, “Over the past few years, we have grown increasingly concerned by the damage that has become evident in our church, particularly around the beautiful stained glass. Our fundraising committee has achieved wonderful results in attracting local support for this work, but the awarding of this grant gives us a sense of reassurance and pride that our efforts, past and present, are being recognised. This is extremely encouraging and has added impetus to the task of raising funds.”

St Patrick’s is a B2 Listed church, built in a Gothic revival style. The building itself dates back to the late 19th century, with the building being dedicated on Sunday, October 8, 1876 by Most Rev Dr Francis Kelley, Bishop of Derry.

Over the last 20 years, a restoration team have been working to repair the building. The bell has been rehung, the spire has been restored, the entrance has been made accessible to people with mobility issues and stonework has been repaired.

But there is a huge hurdle for this church to overcome: It needs drying out. Rainwater has been slowly seeping into the church through cracks and damp is spreading inside. It has thus weakened the areas around the stunning stained glass windows.

“The stained glass in the church is artistically very significant and without this conservation work being carried out as a matter of some urgency, there is a very real risk that the windows would be damaged beyond repair,” Fr Fraser continued. “We worked hard to repair and restore the stonework in the spire and now, with the help of this award, we will be able to repair the damaged stonework in the rest of the church.”

The grant will now ensure that the church can be cleaned and repointed. The repointing, using proper conservation materials and methods, will ensure the church can properly dry out and stop trapping moisture in the walls.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said, “The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Patrick’s to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their beautiful building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”