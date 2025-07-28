Work begins to repair historic bank building in Omagh

WORK has been taking place to enhance the preservation of one of Omagh’s most historic buildings.

The Ulster Bank building on High Street in the town dates back more than a century and has been designated for some time as a listed building. The imposing facade is among the most striking and has been a key landmark in the town centre for many decades.

The building is one of a number of banks in the town constructed in the early decades of the 20th century.

Now, a project to replace windows and carry out work to improve the stonework on the building is taking place.

It started last week when scaffolding was erected on the building.

Earlier this year, Ulster Bank, whose branch is based there, received Listed Building Consent for the project.

It includes the replacement of three windows, window repairs and some stone repairs. In addition, there will also be some gentle cleaning of the facade. However, there are no major works in the pipeline.

Pomeroy-baed Building Design Solutions in documents published in relation to the application said that the works were minor repairs to the building.

“The existing building access has already been considered by the applicant and full access for all abilities is already available at the premises,” they said.

“All access points will be protected throughout the programme of works, so full access will always be readily available.

“The repairs proposed are essential to protect the long term integrity of the listed building.”

The Department for Communities, which has responsibility for listed buildings throughout the North, aims to ensure that the ‘special character’ which listed buildings are deemed to possess is maintained for the future.

It had asked that a number of measures be put in place during the completion of the work.

These included that all repointing works are completed using lime, and that the historic windows and rooflights are retained and repaired in the first instance.