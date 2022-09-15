Voting for the Best Independent Retailer of the Year sponsored by Retail NI is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 20th September 2022. Find out more about this years finalists and cast your vote below!

House of Vixen

Bringing the biggest and best names in ladies and children’s fashion to Omagh High Street, House of Vixen hosts fabulous labels to suit all occasions, from everyday casual to milestone events.

Owner, Brenda O’Donnell, has invested in her thriving business in order for it to be a long-term fixture in the town. She has expertly utilised social media to promote her store.

Strong relationships have been built with customers, turning into friendships and seeing their own children grow and returning as customers themselves.

Piece of Cake

A retail artisan bakery located in Omagh’s town centre, Piece of Cake have attracted customers from across the North to their door through excellent word-of-mouth and varied use of social media.

Everything is baked from scratch using top quality ingredients. Customers come back time and time again as they can rely on the high standard of their delicious products.

The family-run business has also reached lots of new customers by holding occasional stalls in shopping centres throughout Northern Ireland, including Erneside, CastleCourt and Dungannon Farmers’ Market.

Uptown B!B!

Styling themselves as a “boutique shop for the non-boutique shoppers”, Uptown B!B! sells a variety of recognisable brands with international cult followings.

Offering high levels of personal customer service and prompt delivery, the Omagh shop has gained a host of regular customers who have become friends and pop in just to say hello.

The staff go the extra mile for customers where possible and refer customers on to other retailers if Uptown B!B! doesn’t meet their needs.

Customer satisfaction is also regularly measured through online reviews.

Dollybird Interiors

An interior design service based in Old Market Place, Dollybird Interiors attracts clients with both big and small budgets from across Ireland. Inside their town centre premises can be found a paint shop, sofa showroom and curtain supplies.

The perfect place for everyone from first-time house buyers to renovators, social media plays a big part in attracting new clients, as does word of mouth.

Bringing a very unique and ‘one-stop-shop’ offering to Omagh, the store provides convenience for clients with advice, design and product sales.



2022 Best Independent Retailer of the Year

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 14th October 2022.