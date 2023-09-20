OBA23: Best Nighttime Venue with Food Service

Voting for the Best Nighttime Venue with Food Service sponsored by Blenders Sauces in association with Gortrush Foods is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 26th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Blind Cobbler



Advertisement

On the corner of John Street in Omagh, the Blind Cobbler is well-known for its famous cocktails, quirky surroundings, delicious food, friendly service and fantastic group packages. The popular venue is the ‘go to’ destination for good food, great vibes and live music at the weekends. The food and drink menu focuses on fresh seasonal produce. Offering different dining styles to suit the occasion, whether it be a quick lunch, relaxed family dinner or a large celebration, there is something to suit everyone.

The Tailor’s House



The Tailor’s House in Ballygawley has a warm and welcoming environment offering the best of locally-sourced food and produce, along with an extensive drinks menu. It is a chic and atmospheric destination for seriously good food and promises an incomparable dining experience amid hotel-style comforts. The restaurant is open from Thursdays to Sundays, while boutique guest accommodation is available. The Garden Room is available to book for all manner of functions. Special events such as tasting evenings have proven popular with local foodies.

The Aviary Bar



Located in the heart of Omagh’s buzzing Market Quarter, The Aviary Bar offers the very best in entertainment, drink, food and atmosphere over two floors. With an unrivalled line-up of live entertainment every week, a bespoke cocktail menu, a wide selection of draught beer and cider on tap and serving food from 12pm daily, The Aviary is more than a venue, it’s an experience. The extensive evening menu features a wide-ranging variety of tasty dishes taking inspiration from across the globe.

Advertisement

Main Street Complex



Delicious food, chilled drinks and plenty of entertainment is what you can be guaranteed at Main Street Complex, which is made up of a number of exciting venues, Rue, Sean Og’s, Hennessys, Tiger Lillys and Dempseys. A firm favourite with local diners, Rue offers an extensive evening menu with a distinct Mediterranean influence. In order to keep things fresh, the Main Street Complex is constantly reinventing and redeveloping. Nothing ever stays the same, apart from the high-quality offerings and sterling service.

Create your own user feedback survey