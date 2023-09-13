OBA23 Voting: Accommodation Provider of the Year – Large

Voting for the Best Accommodation Provider Award (Large) sponsored by Power NI is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 19th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Corick House Hotel & Spa



Located deep in the picturesque surroundings of the Clogher Valley, Corick House Hotel & Spa boasts 43 bedrooms and luxurious suites. With a policy of one wedding per day, couples can be assured they will be the centre of attention on their big day. All of the rooms have been individually designed to an exceptional standard, with stunning views of the gardens, valleys and local countryside. The hotel also features a luxury spa facility which offers guests a range of relaxing treats.

Rooms at Rue



Located above Rue Restaurant in Omagh’s town centre, Rooms at Rue offers excellent accommodation with beautifully furnished, ensuite rooms which are comfortable and finished with all modern conveniences, including air conditioning and high-speed WiFi. A prime choice for tourists and business travellers alike, it offers guests the opportunity to explore Omagh and the surrounding area. The Main Street complex is gated at each end for security and peace of mind, while complimentary car parking takes away some of the hassle associated with town centre accommodation.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes will be taken into consideration during the final judging but do not determine the overall winner of the award. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 6th October 2023.