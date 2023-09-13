OBA23 Voting: Best Daytime Eatery

Voting for the Best Daytime Eatery Award sponsored by Gortrush Food Services is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 19th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Sally’s



Advertisement

One of the North’s most celebrated venues, Sally’s of Omagh has been a fixture on John Street for decades and has built up a reputation for excellence in food, drink and live entertainment. Having recently undergone an extensive renovation, its sleek and stylish surroundings are perfect for laid-back lunches. Working closely with local suppliers, the family-owned pub and restaurant has always served up high-quality food. The staff at Sally’s pride themselves on their excellent customer service, aiming to provide a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Rue



Located in the vibrant Main Street complex in the heart of Omagh, Rue offers an extensive menu range throughout the day. Beginning with locally-sourced hearty breakfast items and continuing on with a tasty lunch menu designed with speed and affordability in mind. The popular venue underwent an extensive renovation and redecoration in 2020, inspired by the Mediterranean, including the installation of a wood-fired pizza oven. Constantly reinventing and redeveloping, nothing ever stays the same, apart from the high quality offering and service

Bob & Berts



Serving fresh food cooked to order and great coffee, Bob & Bert’s has become a fixture on Omagh’s High Street in recent years. Since the first Bob & Bert’s branch opened in Portstewart ten years ago, the family-owned eatery has been shaking up the coffee shop industry everywhere they go. From coffees to cakes and stacks to shakes Bob & Bert’s really does have something for everyone. All-day breakfasts, lunches, light bites, sweet treats, smoothies and more are on the carefully-crafted menu.

Advertisement

The Kitchen



An award-winning Omagh original, The Kitchen aims to provide top-quality meals that are as nutritious as they are healthy. After a successful eight years in Castle Street, The Kitchen made the move into new premises on Omagh’s High Street earlier this year. While it was an end of an era for owner Kate McKeogh and her hardworking team, they are just getting started in their plush new surroundings. Open from Monday to Saturday, they also offer a wide range of cocktails.

Create your own user feedback survey

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes will be taken into consideration during the final judging but do not determine the overall winner of the award. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 6th October 2023.