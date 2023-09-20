OBA23 Voting: Best Start Up Business Award

Voting for the Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Omagh Enterprise Company is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 26th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Beautyfill by A&A



Opened in January 2022 by dermatology nurses Amy Gallagher and Aoibhin McGurk, the entrepreneurial pair provide the Omagh community with a safe, effective and up-to-date clinic to attend with their skin concerns. The highly-motivated business partners believe their experience, commitment, competitive edge and key objectives for the future set them apart from the rest. Amy and Aoibhin hope that by offering further treatments and growing their unique business, they will be able to expand their premises and employ extra staff.

Murray’s ViVo Derry Road



Acquiring a recently-closed convenience store on Omagh’s Derry Road last summer, Trudy McCrea and her brother, Darren Murray, set about an extensive transformation of the premises. After significant investment, the new Murray’s ViVO Essentials opened in October 2022. Staff pride themselves on the connection that has been established with the local community, having built up a very loyal customer base that visit the shop regularly. Actively supporting a variety of local charities, the staff love what has been delivered so far, and look forward to further growth.

Duff Land Ltd



Founded in December 2021 by Ryan Tracey, Duff Land is an indoor play centre, cafe and all-round centre of excellence for children’s entertainment. Located outside Beragh, Duff Land has been an enormous success with local families since it opened. ‘DUFF’ stands for ‘Dream Up Fantastic Fun’, and Ryan has ambitious plans to expand his business, both at the premises and online. With a strong vision, strategy and detailed plans, coupled with Ryan’s energy, wealth of skills and abilities, Duff Land has a very bright future ahead.

Vocus Vit



Set up by Sarah-Jane Murray in December 2022, Vocus Vit is a sustainable activewear brand aiming to empower women to feel supported and comfortable, no matter their shape or size. Having worked in the fashion industry for years, mum-of-one Sarah-Jane always aspired to create a brand that not only made women feel wonderful, but was also environmentally-friendly. Sarah-Jane believes that when women support women, incredible things happen. Vocus Vit is a brand dedicated to empowering women, embracing their true beauty and fostering a sense of self-belief.

