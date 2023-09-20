OBA23 VOTING: Outstanding Marketing Campaign

Voting for the Outstanding Marketing Campaign sponsored by Power NI is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 26th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Hygge Luxury Salon



Advertisement

An award-winning hair salon in Omagh, the staff at Hygge use their social media platforms like a window of their shop. As well as showcasing the skills of the stylists, social media allows the Foundry Lane salon to educate customers about the products used on the premises. Owner Chloe Ewing also makes extensive use of video chats to share her experiences of salon life and keep clients up-to-date with all the latest trends. A newly-employed marketing expert will help take Hygge to the next level.

Tiger Lillys



As a new venue within a bustling hospitality complex in Omagh, a strong marketing campaign afforded Tiger Lillys nightclub an opportunity to establish its own unique brand. Extensive use of digital marketing has allowed staff to reach a wider audience with increased visibility. The club continues to engage with customers through digital marketing to let them know what is coming up. Photographs of customers enjoying a night out are posted weekly, along with ‘shout-outs’ from DJs to create a buzz about upcoming nights.

CORE Kids Ltd



At CORE Kids, the primary objective of staff is to inspire local people to live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives. They do this by providing positive physical activity experiences to everyone they work with, including children, parents and teachers. Their advertising campaign for the renowned summer camp yielded remarkable results, generating significant interest and driving numerous sales. They have increased their reach on social media channels to well over 2,000, with some posts reaching over 5,000, with hundreds of likes and comments.

Advertisement

Create your own user feedback survey