OBA23 Voting: Outstanding Sales Team Award

Voting for the Outstanding Sales Team Award sponsored by Craft NI is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 19th September 2023. Find out more about this year’s finalists and cast your vote below!

Hygge Luxury Salon



‘Hygge’ is a word in Danish or Norwegian meaning a quality of cosiness that makes a person feel content and comfortable. It perfectly describes the atmosphere which this award-winning Omagh salon seeks to create and maintain for its customers. The staff at Hygge always do their utmost to ensure the best service is given to all their clients. From a friendly voice on the phone when booking, to a professional experience tailored to each individual’s needs, Hygge is somewhere people come to feel good about themselves.

Scarpa



Scarpa, aptly named after the Italian word for shoe, specialises in a wide range of quality footwear for both ladies and gents. The shop on Omagh’s High Street stocks all the latest fashions for every occasion, whether it is casual or dressy. In recent times, Scarpa has built up a following from people in many different countries through its increased use of social media online, such as pictures on Instagram or videos on TikTok. The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Uptown BiBi



A boutique shop for non-boutique shoppers, customers who love style but need some helpful advice. The hardworking staff go the extra mile and are a credit to the store. They frequently go above and beyond, with customers frequently returning to see individual staff members who have advised them in the past. Aware of their place within Omagh’s wider business community, staff regularly recommend products such as handbags and shoes from other local retailers in order to complete the ‘look’ for their customers.

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes will be taken into consideration during the final judging but do not determine the overall winner of the award. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 6th October 2023.