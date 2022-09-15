Voting for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by AMG Insurance is now open. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday 20th September 2022. Find out more about this years finalists and cast your vote below!

David O’Reilly, MDL Transport Logistics

Advertisement

A young family man, David O’Reilly began his freight forwarding business nearly two years ago amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Transporting goods from across Ireland to Great Britain and vice versa, the majority of MDL’s customers are well-known and established businesses.

But the firm also services smaller customers on request.

David always wanted his own business and to provide employment for local people. His vision is to continue working hard to consolidate the work already done and keep building up the business as he goes along.

Laura Murphy, Sliced Meals

In her mid-20s and with a background in hospitality, Laura Murphy’s vision of pre-packed, ready to eat food began very small with a pivot in business during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

After it began to take off with one retailer, Laura decided to go Omagh-wide as she had been told that customers were driving from all over NI to purchase her meals.

Products, from full meals, to overnight oats and energy balls, are now delivered to over 40 retailers across the North.

Hannah Stevenson, Piece of Cake

Hannah Stevenson first started baking as a hobby, but was soon encouraged by family and friends to make a business of it.

Becoming a full-time baker in January 2020, Hannah branched out into baking brownies, cupcakes and cookies to meet customer demand.

Then, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Hannah and her husband opened the shop in Prospect Court in order to expand their offering and also sell a selection of coffee, ice-cream and milkshakes.

Piece of Cake has experienced huge growth in a very short period of time.

Richie Donnelly, Natur & Co

A unique business located within the Youth Sport Omagh complex that offers a multitude of services, from hospitality in the cafe to wellness and gym classes, Natur & Co has become a seven days a week destination for thousands of people in the surrounding area.

The burgeoning business was brought to life with wellness at its core, from working out to having a space where socialising and connection is encouraged and normal.

Richie now has ambitious plans to grow and develop the brand and business, both on-site and online.



2022 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Ts & Cs: Please note one vote per IP address. Votes do not determine the overall winner of the award and are a means to raise awareness of your favourite businesses’ nomination. The winner of this category will be announced at the Omagh Business Awards on Friday 14th October 2022.