This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

£1,000 raised for charity in lieu of gifts for Anne’s 80th party

  • 27 February 2025
£1,000 raised for charity in lieu of gifts for Anne’s 80th party
Anne is pictured presenting the cheque to Air Ambulance NI volunteers Mary and Sidney Faulkner.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 February 2025
Less than a minute

An Omagh woman has used her 80th birthday celebrations to raise money for a life-saving charity.

Anne Quinn asked people to donate money to Air Ambulance NI in lieu of gifts.

Anne’s party at the Coach Inn, featuring music by Stephen O’Hanlon and Mark Carmichael, was a great success and raised £1,000 for the charity.

Advertisement

Anne is pictured presenting the cheque to Air Ambulance NI volunteers Mary and Sidney Faulkner.

Anne’s eldest son Connor told the Ulster Herald: “It was lovely to have everyone together to celebrate Mum’s 80th and I would like to thank all staff at the Coach Inn and everyone who attended for making it such a memorable evening and for their kind donations.”

Related posts:

Omagh’s St Lucia site must be used for ‘public benefit’ Tributes to a Tyrone man for whom family was ‘everything’ Omagh park closed to allow improvement works to be carried out

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn