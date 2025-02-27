£1,000 raised for charity in lieu of gifts for Anne’s 80th party

An Omagh woman has used her 80th birthday celebrations to raise money for a life-saving charity.

Anne Quinn asked people to donate money to Air Ambulance NI in lieu of gifts.

Anne’s party at the Coach Inn, featuring music by Stephen O’Hanlon and Mark Carmichael, was a great success and raised £1,000 for the charity.

Anne is pictured presenting the cheque to Air Ambulance NI volunteers Mary and Sidney Faulkner.

Anne’s eldest son Connor told the Ulster Herald: “It was lovely to have everyone together to celebrate Mum’s 80th and I would like to thank all staff at the Coach Inn and everyone who attended for making it such a memorable evening and for their kind donations.”