£16,000 raised in memory of popular Tyrone man

AROUND £16,000 has been raised for two organisations in memory of a popular Trillick man.

Stephen Garry, who died in 2023, was a well-known poet and storyteller.

He was renowned for his sense of humour and comedic storytelling, and he regularly attended local sessions and performances.

This year, Stephen’s family have organised three fundraising events in his memory, the latest of which was a tractor run through Trillick and Dromore on August 10.

An estimated 160 vehicles took part in the tractor run.

The other fundraising events were a blood donation session and a concert, both of which were held earlier this year.

The money raised through the events will be donated to Rapid Response Omagh and Ward 50 at Altnagelvin Hospital, both care teams being crucial in the care of the late Stephen and showed great support to him and his family.

A spokesperson for the Garry family thanked everyone who had helped in the organising of the events, and all those who had donated money in his memory.