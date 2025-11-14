£20,000 raised for charity in memory of Castlederg man

MORE than £20,000 has been raised for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust by the family of a Castlederg man whose remains were brought home by the charity after his sudden death nearly two years ago.

Brian Earley, who was 63 and originally from Castlederg, passed away in Malaga, Spain, at the start of 2024.

Over the 24 years prior to his death, he owned and managed Emerald Steel, the firm he founded and served as president, which employs 50 people.

Despite living abroad, Brian maintained strong connections with his home county. He sponsored the Tyrone Masters GAA team and returned home regularly.

Following his passing, the Earley family turned to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for assistance in bringing Brian’s remains back to Ireland.

Last week, a cheque presentation was held at the Sportsman’s Inn in Castlederg, where Colin Bell of the Trust received over £20,000 raised in Brian’s memory.

The fundraising total was achieved through a Night at the Races and an auction that included a signed jersey worn by Liverpool and Aghyaran star Conor Bradley, along with two tickets for a match at Anfield.

Speaking at the event, Colin Bell said the generosity of the people of Castlederg and surrounding areas had been vital in sustaining the work of the Trust.

“The support from communities like this allows us to continue helping families at one of the most difficult times of their lives,” he said.

Local funeral director Charlie Lynch also praised the Trust’s work, describing it as ‘a lifeline’ for families faced with the distress of repatriating loved ones who have died abroad.

Members of the Earley family, along with others who have benefitted from the charity’s work, attended the presentation event in Castlederg.