£200,000 boost for community facilities in Aughabrack

AUGHABRACK and District Community Association (ADCA) has secured a major financial boost with £197,228 in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, a move described as ‘a milestone’ for the local community.

The three-year funding package, worth £197,228, is aimed at ‘future proofing’ the Aughabrack hall by strengthening long-term sustainability, expanding services and improving facilities to meet the evolving needs of the community.

According to an ADCA spokesperson, the funding will ‘go a significant way in working towards securing the next couple of years’.

It has already enabled the employment of three part-time staff members, a development manager, administrator and caretaker, and will support the continuation and expansion of local programmes.

The investment also covers new infrastructure and resources, including office equipment, an outdoor canopy and storage shed and outdoor play resources.

ADCA says the success of the bid reflects the tireless efforts of those working behind the scenes.

A spokesperson for the group said, “The funding marks a significant step and reflects the dedication of their volunteer management structures who have been instrumental in bringing the application forward to fruition and the unwavering support of their committee members and partner organisations.”

Gratitude was extended to both funders and local supporters.

The spokesperson added, “We are grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for believing in our vision and to our community members, volunteers and supporters for their continuous efforts.

“Together, we are making positive change happen! We look forward to working with you, our community and will be forever grateful for the hard work, dedication and support both past and present.”

To help manage this new phase of growth, a new team of directors has been appointed.

But ADCA is also keen to keep community voices at the heart of its development.

Appealing for more local volunteers to come forward, the spokesperson said, “We want you to be involved in future proofing the life of ADCA. So, please come forward with suggestions and ideas of what you would like to see running in the future.”

To share your ideas or get involved, contact ADCA via aughabrackcommunityhall@gmail.com or call 028 71876561.