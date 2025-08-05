£23,000 raised in memory of much-loved Carrickmore woman

By Seanan Collins

IN a powerful tribute to a powerful woman whose spirit touched the hearts of all who knew her, the Mary Team took on the 2025 Belfast Marathon and Relay with passion, purpose, and pride — raising over £23,000 for three charities that were incredibly close to her heart.

Running in memory of Carrickmore woman Mary T Mullan, who passed away in October 2024 after a brave battle with cancer, the team, comprising of her children Michaeline and Jarlath, her nieces Dearbhla and Eimear and nephews Breannain and Seanan, Michaeline’s boyfriend Darragh and Eimear’s boyfriend Jonny, dedicated their effort to continuing her legacy of love, service, and community.

The funds raised will be shared between the Starbreakers Special Olympics Club, the Friendly Care Group, and the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Fund – three causes that Mary T championed.

As chairperson of the Starbreakers for almost 10 years, Mary T gave her time and energy selflessly, building a nurturing space where people of all abilities, including her son Jarlath, could thrive.

Jarlath, a young man with Down’s syndrome, is a much loved member of both Starbreakers and the Friendly Care Group. Their missions were woven into the fabric of Mary T’s life, as was the Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Fund, which supported her and her family during her illness with unwavering compassion and for which the are eternally grateful.

The overwhelming generosity shown by the local community was a testament to how deeply Mary T was loved. Donations poured in from near and far, each contribution reflecting the deep gratitude and respect so many felt for Mary T.

“We are absolutely blown away by the support,” said the family. “To every single person who donated, shared a kind word, volunteered their time, or simply cheered us on — thank you. Your support means everything.”