Fun for all the family at fundraiser for Dromore playgroup

REDS, yellows, pinks, greens… all of the colours of the rainbow brought Dromore to life recently as part of a running event to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of a popular playgroup.

Taking place at St John’s Pitches, the ‘Colour the Ages – Colour Run’ event was organised by Dromore Community Playgroup and featured fun-filled festivities… and LOTS of pastel powder!

Ahead of time, the little ones taking part, mainly pre-school and primary school children, were advised to wear old white tops to enjoy the full colour experience, while water stations along the route and snacks at the finishing line ensured that attendees were comfortable.

The event further featured fun obstacles en route, including cargo nets to navigate and exciting tunnels to crawl through, and some parents even joined in for the colourful craic.

“Colour for the decades… What a way to celebrate our birthday!” heralded a spokesperson from the event. “Thank you so much to everyone who helped out and participated.”

Attendees have been encouraged to share any videos or photographs from the event with Dromore Community Playgroup on Facebook, or alternatively tag the playgroup on Facebook if posting on personal timelines.