Tributes to much-loved Victoria Bridge woman

THE community of Victoria Bridge and surrounding areas is mourning the loss of Charlotte Anne Devine, a widely-respected woman who died at the age of 66 following a brief illness.

The congregation was overflowing for her funeral in Sion Mills, such was the esteem in which the much-loved grandmother was held.

“Aged 66, Charlotte Anne was taken from us, after just one month’s illness. Cancer is a merciless visitor and arrives even with the most virtuous of people and the most beautiful of families,” said Rev Roland Colhoun.

Born and raised in the parish of Urney, east Donegal, Charlotte spent her married life in Victoria Bridge. She was best known for her quiet kindness, domestic excellence and deep Christian faith.

“Charlotte Anne Devine had a quiet and mild disposition, but she made a great impression on everyone she met,” Fr Colhoun said.

Professionally trained in Porter’s Shirt Factory, Castlefinn, and Herdman’s in Sion Mills, Charlotte brought exceptional skill to everything she touched.

“She had a remarkable talent for bespoke seamstressing. She was not daunted by any assignment, no matter how delicate or intricate.”

Her legacy includes decades of custom-made work for her church.

“Items such as altar cloths, crucifix covers and statue veils for Passiontide became her masterpieces.” Rev Colhoun noted, ‘Charlotte loved God and simply wanted to serve the House of God’, often supplying materials herself and never accepting payment.

But her talents extended beyond needlework.

“She belonged to the select group called housewives and homemakers… Charlotte was each of these par excellence.”

Her home was known for its warmth, hospitality and home-cooked generosity.

“Her family and visitors were the daily beneficiaries of this superb domesticity.”

Charlotte also quietly dedicated herself to helping others.

“As often as not, the patient was there in Charlotte’s car, and she was driving the afflicted person to hospital. This was repeated, day and night, as the need arose.”

Children in the neighbourhood ‘always found a warm welcome and a tasty treat at her kitchen table’, and she was ‘exceptionally generous to the Shoebox Appeal for needy children every Christmas’. Even in her final days, Charlotte’s serenity and faith never wavered. “Not once did I see Charlotte flustered or disconcerted, such was her forbearance and her trust in God.”

She is survived by her devoted husband Kevin, five children – Declan, Linda, Christina, Terence and Caroline – and nine grandchildren.

“She has gone to meet her virtuous forebears, the Coyles and Gallaghers of Foyfin, Castlefinn, who taught her to be a saint,” Fr Colhoun added.