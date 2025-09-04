Jim’s life was defined by faith, hard work and love of family

DEEPLY loved and fondly remembered, Omagh man Jim Mullin passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 24, surrounded by his family.

Mourners gathered at the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, on Wednesday, August 27, to celebrate his long life.

Jim was the devoted husband of the late Mary, with whom he shared many happy years, and the proud father of a large family that has grown to 28 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Leading the service, Father Eugene Hasson spoke of a man whose life was defined by faith, hard work and love of family.

“Family was at the heart of his life,” Fr Hasson said. “His family, large and close-knit, was his pride and joy, and his life story is written in their love. While we feel the pain of parting, we give thanks for the gift of Jim’s long life.”

Born on December 22, 1929, Fr Hasson described Jim as ‘a Christmas baby; a sign of the warmth and light he would bring to the world’.

He recalled the seasons of Jim’s life – youth and courtship, marriage to Mary in 1950, years of work and raising his family, and his later years surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Locally, Jim is fondly remembered as the ‘Mother’s Pride breadman’, selling door-to-door across the district, before returning to the family farm in the evenings.

His children will remember him as a man who always led by example; instilling the values of work, duty and responsibility, while anchoring his life quietly and steadfastly in faith.

Even in illness, Fr Hasson said, Jim ‘leaned on his faith’ and lived with strength and hope.

Following the funeral Mass, Jim Mullin was laid to rest at the Dublin Road Cemetery.