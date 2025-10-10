Young cancer survivor donates her hair help to wig charity

FROM opening up the most famous toy store in London last month to getting 11 inches of her hair cut for charity at the weekend, young Clodagh McNamee, who is a cancer survivor, continues to inspire all of those around her.

Surrounded by her nearest and dearest on Saturday afternoon at Luna Hair and Beauty in her home town of Newtownstewart, the ten-year-old was all smiles as she said goodbye to her long locks which she spent two full years growing – all in the name of the The Little Princess Trust.

Clodagh holds the charity dear in her heart as they are one of the largest charity funders of childhood cancer research in the UK, and they provide free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

It is a journey that Clodagh knows all too well, having been diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, when she was just two-and-a-half years-old.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald this week, Clodagh’s proud mum Ciara said that her daughter wanted to ‘give something back’ to the charity that do so much to help others.

“Clodagh is a very generous girl who always thinks of others around her,” Ciara said. “She can remember wee bits and pieces of when she was sick herself, and every so often, she will mention her favourite nurse from that time.

“So when she heard of the charity The Little Princess Trust and the work that they do, she just wanted to donate to give back to people who have went through something similar themselves.”

It was in January 2018 that Clodagh was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after exhibiting a number of concerning symptoms.

“She was very pale for a few days, and had a couple of wee bruises on her legs,” Ciara reflected. “At the time, I just thought that it was normal bruising. But I noticed also that she was very flushed, and her tummy was also a bit swollen.

“That’s when I thought that it wasn’t just a viral thing.

“We went to the local doctors, but she was soon transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry as they thought something wasn’t right,” Ciara added. “And then Derry transferred us to the Royal – and that’s when we found out that she had leukaemia.

“It was very hard to watch.

“We were in the ward for infection for nine-and-a-half weeks at the Royal, and Clodagh’s treatment lasted for two-and-a-half years.”

Mercifully, Clodagh’s treatment was successful – and fast-forward to today, and the St Patrick’s PS pupil has been ‘doing just great’.

“Clodagh is now in her last year of primary school, and she is able to enjoy her normal things, such as sports with her school friends and she plays Gaelic football,” Ciara said.

“And now she has a new hairstyle too! She absolutely loves it.”

Another special moment for Clodagh came at the end of September when she enjoyed a special trip to London at the end of September thanks to the help of the charity ‘Make-A-Wish UK’.

Not only did Clodagh enjoy a spin on the London Eye – but she also paid a visit to the biggest toy store in the city, Hamleys – and she also opened it up that morning.

“It was so amazing and emotional,” Ciara said. “Clodagh had a brilliant time making memories that she’ll never forget.”

Concluding, Ciara expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated to Clodagh’s Little Princess Trust fundraiser, citing approximately £4,000 raised to-date.

“It is an incredible amount,” Ciara said. “It is greatly appreciated. Thank you all so much.”