Christmas tree festival set to light up Omagh church

RAISING funds for four worthy charities is the aim of an upcoming Christmas tree festival that see an Omagh church transformed into a glittering, sparkling forest.

This November, Holy Trinity Lislimnaghan Parish Church are organising a vibrant four-day Christmas tree festival titled ‘The Light Still Shines’ in aid of St Vincent de Paul, Care for Cancer, Cancer Focus NI and The Bishops’ Appeal.

It is the first time in ten years that the church are hosting an event such as this, and it has been gaining momentum thanks to the support received so far from businesses, churches and organisations across the local community.

Advertisement

St Vincent de Paul provide local community support projects via community shops, where they offer volunteering opportunities providing help to struggling families with the basic needs of heating, food and clothing.

The charity’s twinning projects in third world countries look to achieve the shared mission of eradicating poverty.

Mairead Taggart, president of the Omagh area of St Vincent de Paul, said, “Our membership is interdenominational and open to all. Our aim is to be generous with our time, our possessions and ourselves while seeking to help those in need. We in turn appreciate the support from this Christmas Tree event.”

Care for Cancer is a local charity which supports the community of Omagh and its surrounding areas.

Their services include a drop-in-centre, resources and information from experienced volunteers, help for transport to hospital appointments, professional counselling sessions, wellbeing services and bereavement support.

Chairperson PJ McAleer said, “Care for Cancer rely on donations, people’s awareness of the organisation and generous support for our work. We appreciate being a named charity at this Christmas tree festival.”

Each year, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland helps over 43,000 people with cancer prevention services and supports more than 4,000 people across a range of services.

Advertisement

Sonia Hassard, chairperson for Newtownstewart Branch stated, “Many cancers previously thought to be incurable are now being treated successfully as a result of important research.

At local level, we educate, support and signpost people toward the appropriate help services and actively fundraise too.

“Therefore, we appreciate Lislimnaghan Christmas tree festival’s choice to support our charity.”

The final charity is The Bishops’ Appeal, the Church of Ireland’s World Aid and Development Programme. This year it will be working with overseas charities to help provide sustainable aid to areas of conflict and climate change.

Holy Trinity Lislimnaghan’s Parish Church’s Christmas tree festival, ‘The Light Still Shines’ will open to the public from Thursday, November 27 to Sunday, November 30.