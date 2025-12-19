Carrickmore students to brave New Year dip for charity

FOUR students from Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore are preparing to complete a New Year’s Day dip at Loughmacrory to raise funds for the Paul McGirr Foundation.

Work has been ongoing on a range of projects in Lusaka, Zambia, as part of the work of the foundation, which is in memory of the late Tyrone Minor footballer who died tragically in 1997.

To date, the four students – Clara Rose Marley, Laura Delaney, Niamh McElduff and Ríoghnach McAleer – have organised a non-uniform day, a hugely successful coffee morning and there are plans for an upcoming handball marathon in Pomeroy, in addition to the New Year’s Day dip.

It promises to be a great community day for the four and their families, friends and neighbours.

Ríoghnach, from Loughmacrory, said the quartet were really looking forward to the next part of their challenge.

“We are delighted to have the assistance of Loughmacrory Community Development Association to help with the logistics and safety and we decided to have the dip at 11am so that people can take part in the event but still be home on time for New Year’s Day dinner,” she said.

“We will have hot drinks available for people afterwards to enjoy and spend some time with each other during the day when the event is completed.

“Above all, we want this to be a bit of fun to start the New Year and we would like as many people as possible to join with us.

“We appreciate that getting into cold water on New Year’s Day may not be possible for everyone. For those of you who cannot take part, it is possible to sponsor those of us who are taking part in the charity dip. For sponsorship details just message me or log on to our social media pages for details.”