Community spirit shines at Omagh Christmas Day gathering

FOR the 12th year running, Omagh Community Church brought people together on Christmas Day by hosting its annual Community Christmas Dinner for local people spending the festive day alone.

The free event – which took place from 12.30pm at the church’s premises in Old Marketplace – has become a hallmark of community spirit in Omagh and is made possible each year through donations of food and funds from individuals and businesses across the town.

Volunteers gave up their Christmas Day to prepare and serve the meal, ensuring that no one had to spend the special day alone.

This year, around 60 guests enjoyed a three-course festive meal. In addition, attendees received gifts, took part in Christmas games and had the chance to win prizes in a raffle.

Speaking on Christmas Day, Pastor Tim Shiels of Omagh Community Church thanked all the volunteers and donors who made the event possible.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has participated in making our Christmas Day event brilliant,” said Pastor Shiels.

“This is our 12th year, and it is just incredible to have so many people in the room being loved, encouraged, receiving gifts, and being fed.

“We’re so grateful to you for all that you’ve done and all that you’ve given this year for our Christmas dinner at Omagh Community Church.”