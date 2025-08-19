BROUGHT TO YOU BY
£3m plan to find land and build new social houses in Omagh

  • 19 August 2025
Choice Housing want to develop new opportunities in Omagh. File photo
A housing association has a £3m budget for new social housing in the Omagh area.

Choice Housing has issued a tender for a developer to take their plans forward.

The appointed developer will be tasked with finding land for housing and then building the properties.

The value of the tender is estimated at £3m.

The new project is part of the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP).

Choice Housing has also issued similar tenders for other parts of the North.

