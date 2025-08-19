£3m plan to find land and build new social houses in Omagh

A housing association has a £3m budget for new social housing in the Omagh area.
Choice Housing has issued a tender for a developer to take their plans forward.
The appointed developer will be tasked with finding land for housing and then building the properties.
The value of the tender is estimated at £3m.
The new project is part of the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP).
Choice Housing has also issued similar tenders for other parts of the North.
