£3m plan to find land and build new social houses in Omagh

A housing association has a £3m budget for new social housing in the Omagh area.

Choice Housing has issued a tender for a developer to take their plans forward.

The appointed developer will be tasked with finding land for housing and then building the properties.

The value of the tender is estimated at £3m.

The new project is part of the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP).

Choice Housing has also issued similar tenders for other parts of the North.