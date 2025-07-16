BROUGHT TO YOU BY
3rd Tyrone Scouts celebrate youth achievements

  • 16 July 2025
Winner of the Frank McKinney Award was Ana McGillian, who received the award from Frank's daughter Gabriel Dunne, Joe Corey and Diane McNally. DR24
The 3rd Tyrone Scouts recently held their annual awards ceremony at the Den in the Melmount Centre, bringing together scouts, leaders, and families to mark the end of the scouting year.

The event recognised the efforts and achievements of members in the Beaver and Cub sections over the past ten months. A large number of parents attended to support the young scouts as they received awards for their participation in a wide range of activities and programmes.

The 3rd Tyrone scouts awards came to an end with the presentation to runner-up Anthony, winner Daithi and special award to Romano.

Beaver leaders Majella McCallion and Claire McAnenny were praised for delivering a well-attended programme of weekly meetings and day trips throughout the year, fostering skills and teamwork among the younger members.

Majella McCallion presents Most Improved Beaver to runners up Flynn McGrath and Thomas Doherty and winner Daniel Harding. DR27

The Cub section, led by Shannyn Kelly and Megan Curley, had an active year that included a joint weekend camp with the 2nd/3rd Derry Scouts at the Corrick Bridge Outdoor Education Centre. The camp featured outdoor challenges such as backwoods cooking, bivouac building, orienteering, and a series of activity stations offering archery, pioneering, first aid, puzzles, and crafts. The Cubs concluded their programme with a hike at Ness Country Park in Derry.

Scout leader Majella McCallion presents the Best Newcomer awards to runner up Ruth Harding and winner Lily McGrinder. DR26

Among the special presentations on the night, Cub leader Diane McNally was honoured with long-service awards, receiving medals for 10, 15, and 20 years of dedication to scouting.

Cub of the Year award went to Connie McGrinder and the runner up award to Cobhlaith Boyle. Also pictured are scout leaders Declan Breslin and Majella McCallion. DR23

The prestigious Frank McKinney Award was presented to Ana McGillian. The award was handed over by Frank’s daughter, Gabrielle Dunne, along with Joe Corey from the National Scout Team and Diane McNally.

 

The 3rd Tyrone Scouts will hold a registration night

Declan Breslin presents the Beavers Best Attender awards runner up Ruairi McFadden and Oisin Louge (missing) with winner Sarah Jesudoss Brown. DR25

for new and returning members on Thursday September 11 at the Melmount Centre. The Beaver section welcomes children aged 6–9, the Cubs cater to those aged 9–11, and the Scout section is open to ages 12–16.

