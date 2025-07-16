3rd Tyrone Scouts celebrate youth achievements

The 3rd Tyrone Scouts recently held their annual awards ceremony at the Den in the Melmount Centre, bringing together scouts, leaders, and families to mark the end of the scouting year.

The event recognised the efforts and achievements of members in the Beaver and Cub sections over the past ten months. A large number of parents attended to support the young scouts as they received awards for their participation in a wide range of activities and programmes.

Beaver leaders Majella McCallion and Claire McAnenny were praised for delivering a well-attended programme of weekly meetings and day trips throughout the year, fostering skills and teamwork among the younger members.

The Cub section, led by Shannyn Kelly and Megan Curley, had an active year that included a joint weekend camp with the 2nd/3rd Derry Scouts at the Corrick Bridge Outdoor Education Centre. The camp featured outdoor challenges such as backwoods cooking, bivouac building, orienteering, and a series of activity stations offering archery, pioneering, first aid, puzzles, and crafts. The Cubs concluded their programme with a hike at Ness Country Park in Derry.

Among the special presentations on the night, Cub leader Diane McNally was honoured with long-service awards, receiving medals for 10, 15, and 20 years of dedication to scouting.

The prestigious Frank McKinney Award was presented to Ana McGillian. The award was handed over by Frank’s daughter, Gabrielle Dunne, along with Joe Corey from the National Scout Team and Diane McNally.

The 3rd Tyrone Scouts will hold a registration night

for new and returning members on Thursday September 11 at the Melmount Centre. The Beaver section welcomes children aged 6–9, the Cubs cater to those aged 9–11, and the Scout section is open to ages 12–16.