£40,000 secured to improve cancer support group’s historic base

A LOCAL cancer charity has secured a grant of up to £39,574 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The Lilac Cancer Support group plan to use the money to support vital sustainability improvements at their Barrack Street premises in Coalisland.

This funding will enable much-needed improvements to the historic building, including the installation of solar panels and enhanced heating and insulation.

These upgrades will create a more functional, comfortable and energy-efficient environment for those who rely on Lilac’s vital services.

Lilac’s chairperson, Anne Walsh said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund and their players for this generous support.

“These upgrades will not only reduce our environmental impact but also help us allocate more resources toward supporting individuals and their families who are facing cancer. We are very eager to begin these essential upgrades.

“The funding will allow us to create a warm, welcoming space for the community and bring our carefully planned initiatives to life.

“Over the years, we have supported countless individuals facing immense stress and hardship. Providing comfort, peace of mind, and reassurance during their most difficult times.”

Since 2003, Lilac has been at the heart of the Mid-Ulster community, providing essential support services for individuals affected by cancer and other serious illnesses.

The National Lottery Community Fund grant will significantly enhance the charity’s ability to continue offering vital community services, including but not limited to, hospital transportation, counselling, specialist support, information and signposting, horticultural therapy, complementary therapies, health and wellbeing programmes, post-mastectomy bra-fitting, and providing facilities for Coalisland’s Men’s Shed.