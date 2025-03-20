500 people show off their talents at Dungannon Festival

A SPECIAL gala evening of music, drama and award presentations concluded what was, once again, a hugely successful Dungannon Festival.

The annual extravaganza of local talent commenced on Monday, March 3 with a wonderful week of music and song, welcoming some 500 performers onto its stage in Drumglass Parish Centre and showcasing the extraordinary talent which exists locally.

The festival was grateful to have Gillian McCutcheon joining them for her first time adjudicating in Dungannon.

As an accomplished clarinettist, a grade and diploma examiner for Trinity College London and an experienced adjudicator, she was well placed to provide professional feedback and expert guidance to the young performers.

A Speech Week then commenced on Monday, March 10 in Dungannon Presbyterian Church Halls, which featured many returning performers as well as a host of new ones as a further 800 young people flocked onto the stage.

The festival concluded on Wednesday, March 12 with a spectacular gala evening at 7pm in Drumglass Parish Centre (St Anne’s), where special award winners and performers who impressed the adjudicator returned to reprise some of their pieces.

This proved wonderful evening of entertainment, and was testament to the festival’s ever-growing success from its humble roots when it was first established in 1921.

The Dungannon Festival committee is indebted to local schools, parents and teachers for their support and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their tireless efforts in preparing these young people to perform on our stage.

They also wish to express their gratitude to the Select Vestry of Drumglass Parish and to the session and committee of Dungannon Presbyterian Church for accommodating the festival in their wonderful halls.