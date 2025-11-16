£55k raised for charity which helped bring Jamie home to Strabane

THE family of Strabane man Jamie Sandhu, who tragically passed away last summer in his adopted home of Sydney, Australia, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the local community after fundraising efforts for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust surpassed £55,000.

Jamie’s aunt, Leah McCay, said her family ‘deeply appreciates’ the generosity shown by the people of Strabane and beyond, after a recent golf competition at Strabane Golf Club raised £6,500 – bringing the total raised to £55,656.80.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which assists in bringing home those who have died overseas, was instrumental in returning Jamie to Strabane following his death. In return, families often fundraise to support the charity’s ongoing work.

Leah said, “The Trust will always mean the absolute world to us after all their help after Jamie died and we’re just so delighted to be giving something back to a charity that did so much for us – and does so much for families at such a sad time in their lives.

“The help we got was wonderful and how much it means is indescribable.”

She also paid tribute to those who supported the family’s efforts over the past year.

“Fundraising began last Christmas with the Carols by Candlelight which packed out Melmount Chapel and Kevin’s parents were in attendance.

“Since then, we’ve had a GoFundMe page, an Asda bag pack and other endeavours running before the recent golf competition. Jamie’s mum Deborah says that, as long as she and our family can continue to support the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, we will do so, with another bag pack in Asda being arranged for next month.

“It’s a testament to the generosity of the Strabane people that we have reached this milestone in aid of the Trust.”