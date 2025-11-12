£800 raised for cancer charity at Omagh store’s bake sale

THERE were treats, sweets and fundraising aplenty recently as Omagh Specsavers held a special bake sale in aid of Care for Cancer.

The sale, which saw the Specsavers team, customers and patients raise an incredible £800 for the Campsie-based charity, featured delicious foodstuffs baked up by the team and their friends and family.

The event also saw Mulligan’s Home Bakery generously donate delicious traybakes on the day.

Emma Finn, retail director at Specsavers Omagh, described the event as a ‘real team effort’.

“I can’t say enough thank yous to everyone who supported our bake sale,” she said. “We are a local business, and we are committed to providing support to the organisations that also serve and support our local community.

“Care for Cancer relies on businesses like ours to commit to fundraising initiatives to help them deliver their services and we’re delighted to be able to do so.”

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Care for Cancer chair PJ McAleer said that the money raised is a ‘wonderful boost’ for the charity.

“We are so grateful to the whole Specsavers Omagh team who put their all into the charity bake sale in their store, as well as all the generous people who provided the bakes and their customers for the donations,” he said.

“The money raised on the day will go straight into our community fund, which will help local families who are navigating a diagnosis, treatment and beyond, of which there are too many from our town.

“Everyone who contributed to the fundraiser should know how much of a difference their donation will make.”