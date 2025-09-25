A Donegal man who made such a contribution to life in Tyrone

MOURNERS have gathered at the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh to celebrate the life of Daniel McLaughlin from Drumquin, who passed away on September 16.

During the service, led by Father Thomas Canning, Mr McLaughlin was remembered as a man of deep faith and happiness, with a great passion for bowls.

“The word happiness is a word which had been so much synonymous with Daniel,” said Fr Canning.

Advertisement

“He will always be remembered as being a very happy man who wanted everyone around him to be fully content.”

Reflecting on Mr McLaughlin’s interests, Fr Canning spoke of his love for music and sport.

“He enjoyed music and bowls and was a member of St Joseph’s Bowling Club and Omagh Bowling Club, where he represented his county. He believed that with encouragement and support, anyone could achieve their goals.”

Originally from Pettigo, Co Donegal, Mr McLaughlin moved to Drumquin more than 50 years ago, where he married his late wife, Margaret. After leaving school, he established his own driving school business, which he ran successfully alongside his wife and brother for over three decades.

Fr Canning also paid tribute to his strong faith.

“We can say in all honesty that he was a man of faith. This was perfectly obvious by his regular attendance at Mass. Whilst he showed many learners the way as a driving instructor, Daniel always regarded the way of Christ as being the best road ever to be travelled. He offered a listening ear to anyone, and he will be sorely missed by those who knew him. His death comes as a shock to us all, considering how active he was until so recently, especially when out playing bowls.”

Mr McLaughlin was the loving husband of the late Margaret, and much-loved father of six daughters Bríd, Mary (Barry), Siobhan (Gary), Diane, Sheila (Philip) and Orla (Joe).

Advertisement

He was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather of three.

Following Requiem Mass on Friday, Mr McLaughlin was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.