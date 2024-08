FR Declan Boland is not the only integral cog of the Strabane Parish machine who is preparing to step down after decades of dedicated service.

The local parish will also miss the calm presence of administrator Amanda Cairns, who is retiring after 19 years.

Fr Boland described Amanda, who previously worked in banking, as a ‘fantastic’ administrator and a valued and great friend.

“Without her, I would not have been able to do the amount of work I’ve done in the parish over the past 19 years,” said Fr Boland.

In her role as parish administrator, Mrs Cairns was part of the team that ensured the parish operated smoothly and was described as being particularly adept at dealing with the financial matters of the church.

Fr Boland said that Amanda was a great asset during the restoration work on the church and had been a huge support to him throughout his time in Strabane both professionally and as a friend.

The priest told the Strabane Chronicle, “Amanda has been a professional and great administrator since taking the position.

“She has been an asset to the parish with a friendly and approachable manner, which people love.

“She has been a great support to me during my time in Strabane, not just as an administrator but also as a close friend.

“She has left the parish in a fantastic state both financially and organisationally; I can only describe her as an extraordinary ally.”

Meanwhile, Fr Boland also said that he would like to thank his housekeeper, Geraldine Connolly.

“Geraldine as looked after me fantastically over the last 12 years and I want to acknowledge all the great work she has done for me and the parish,” Fr Boland said.