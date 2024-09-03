A new era for Gaelic football’s unsung heroes

For generations, mothers across Tyrone and the rest of Ireland have been the backbone of Gaelic football, providing essential support from the side-lines.
Long before television sets claimed their place in Irish homes and before the Wright brothers even dreamed of flight, these mothers were a constant presence on the side-lines of local pitches. They were the tea makers, kit washers, and chauffeurs, the most ardent of supporters whose unwavering dedication ensured the survival and success of their local clubs.
But in recent years, the role of the Gaelic mother has evolved, taking on a new and vibrant dimension. Today, these women are no longer confined to the side-lines.
The Gaelic mother, who once watched her children play, now laces up her own boots, dons her club colours, and steps onto the field.
This transformation is due to the Gaelic for Mothers and Others (G4MO) initiative, established by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association in 2008. G4MO was developed to introduce mothers and other women to Gaelic football, not for competition, but for fun, fitness, and friendship.
The impact of G4MO has been profound, with more than 400 active clubs across the country. The Tyrone Herald recently spoke with members from two such clubs, Dromore and Beragh, whose teams have been selected to participate in the Sports Direct National Gaelic for Mothers and Others Blitz in Dublin this Saturday (September 7).
The stories of these women illustrate the numerous benefits they have drawn from participating in this unique sport.
Return
For Louise McCann (35), a mother of two, the opportunity to join Dromore’s G4MO team was a ‘no-brainer’. A former senior player for Dromore Ladies, Louise was eager to return to the sport she loved.
“The experience so far has been incredible,” she said. “Every training session and blitz guarantees a laugh, which I find is so important.”
Louise’s story is not unique.
Down the road in Beragh, 41-year-old Oonagh Mullin shares a similar tale. A mother of four daughters, Oonagh played for Fintona Pearses senior ladies team until 12 years ago.
After the birth of her first child, she found it challenging to regain her fitness and ultimately decided to hang up her boots. However, since moving to Beragh, Oonagh has reignited her football career with G4MO.
“I have really enjoyed it,” she says. “It’s nice to do something for yourself, as my life revolves around family life and everyone else’s commitments.”
Carmel Quinn, another Beragh player, was equally enthusiastic about joining the G4MO team when it was established six years ago. As one of the oldest members, Carmel had played football with Beragh Red Knights right up to the senior level.
The creation of the G4MO team was a welcome opportunity for her to return to the game.
“It has been great to play again, and although I say every year that it is my last, I know I would miss the craic too much,” she says with a smile.
Friendships
While the fitness and fun of G4MO are key attractions, the initiative’s social benefits are equally significant. Tanya Goodwin, a 46-year-old English teacher and mother-of-four, had no real experience playing Gaelic football until she joined Dromore’s G4MO team last year.
“It’s great to get out, mixing with girls I wouldn’t usually mix with,” Tanya says. “Seeing girls who have moved into the parish join in has been great too.”
Charlene McDonnell, a mother-of-three who recently moved to Dromore, echoes Tanya’s sentiments. As a newcomer to the area, Charlene was initially nervous about joining the team.
However, once she took the plunge, she found it to be an incredibly positive experience.
“Everyone is so welcoming, great craic, and it has helped me get to know other ladies around me that I’d never met otherwise – forming great friendships,” Charlene shares.
Oonagh Mullin also highlights the social benefits of G4MO. As someone who was new to Beragh, she has appreciated the opportunity to connect with other local women.
“Personally, as I am not from Beragh, the opportunity to get to know other people in the area has been the biggest benefit for me,” she said.
“I have met a lovely group of girls, and we have a great laugh out at training. I have got to know girls who otherwise, our paths would never have crossed.”
Echoing the sentiments of Oonagh, Louise added, “You get to meet so many amazing women from all walks of life.
“No one will ever judge you, and training is a safe space to blow off the steam essentially.”
One of the oldest members of Dromore G4MO is 68-year-old Brigid Gallagher, who played football for over 25 years.
Brigid said, “It has been great fun, it keeps me fit and active in club life.”
Growing
As G4MO continues to grow, the women involved are eager to encourage others to join their local teams. With over 400 clubs nationwide, there is always room for more mothers and others to get involved.
“I absolutely encourage more women to join G4MO,” said Louise McCann. “The experience has been instrumental to me, reminding me that this mother has something more to offer, and you are never too old or too busy to have fun.”
Beragh player Leanne O’Loughlin shares this enthusiasm. “I would encourage anyone thinking about joining to get out of their comfort zone and just do it,” she says.
Oonagh Mullin adds, “To girls who have thought about it but are too nervous to come out, what have you got to lose?”
As the Dromore and Beragh G4MO teams prepare for the National Blitz in Dublin, the sense of excitement and pride is palpable. Tanya Goodwin, from Dromore, expresses the team’s delight at being selected for the event.
“We are really delighted at being selected for this blitz. It’s a huge honour for us to wear the blue jersey every day to represent our parish, but even more so when we get to do it at the National Blitz. There’s a great sense of pride within the team,” she says.
Orla Daffy, representing Beragh, echoes this sentiment. “We are so proud to represent our club, Beragh Red Knights, and the county too,” she says. “Our outfits and themes are all planned, sandwiches will be made, flasks filled, and off we will go.”
As the women of Dromore and Beragh embark on their journey to Dublin, they do so not just as players, but as symbols of a new era in Gaelic football – one where the mothers who once stood on the side-lines now take centre stage on the field, proving that it’s never too late to join the game.
