A ‘special gift’ to Beragh community

A DISABLED man who took part in a wide range of community activities in Beragh over more than five decades has been hailed as a ‘special gift’ to the area.

Peter Kelly, who was unable to speak or hear throughout his life, was from Springwell Drive in the village, and died suddenly on Friday while he was returning home from a GAA match.

His funeral on Wednesday was attended by more than 300 people at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Over many years he was a keen member of the Beragh Bowling Club, as well as following the fortunes of the Beragh Red Knights and the Tyrone GAA teams. He also attended a wide range of community events.

The Beragh Red Knights club paid tribute to someone they described as a ‘fervent supporter’.

“Despite his difficulties in communicating, Peter has a great way on interacting with all the players in our club which made him a very popular figure at our games.

“He got terrific enjoyment from watching the Red Knights over the years,” said club chairman, Brian McCartan.

Mr Kelly was educated at St Joseph’s School for the Deaf in Dublin, where he learned to read and write and learn sign language which the congregation heard had helped him to live a ‘full and independent life’.

Speaking at his funeral, Monsignor Colum Curry said that Peter grew up and lived being unable to enjoy many things which other people take for granted, like the sound of birds singing, the joy of music, and the ability to shout for joy.

“Peter was a prophet among us, and we were blessed by his unique ability to awaken our hearts, and draw us into his outreach so that he became our blessing.

“Our humanity was refined by his presence,” Monsignor Curry said.

“He always took one thing and one day at a time. He took people in the joyful recognition of a big wave of the hand and a warm smile. He never spoke about love – he lived it.

“Like many people with a disability, Peter had a special mission in this world. They remind us of the value of simplicity, humility, acceptance and complete trust. He had all of those qualities in abundance.”

Mourners were told that Mr Kelly was held in respect and affection by so many people, and enjoyed life to the full despite the limitations of his ability.

He died on Friday night, shortly after watching Beragh’s All-County League clash against Naomh Eoghan, a game which the Newtownstewart-Dregish team won.

Monsignor Curry said that Mr Kelly had greeted the players and many others with his smile and wave of the hand, just hours before his death.

“Peter travelled near and far playing bowls and interacted freely with so many people who admired and respected him and thanks to his friends who accompanied and assisted him,” he added.

“Our prayer for wee Peter is that his ears may be unsealed, and may his tongue sing for joy.”